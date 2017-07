× Jefferson County mosquitoes test positive for the West Nile Virus

ST. LOUIS — If you’re in Jefferson County, protect yourselves as more mosquitoes test positive for the West Nile Virus.

Health officials warn that West Nile Cases could increase in the weeks to come. The hot weather and recent rain could lead to a bonanza of breeding .

So, please get rid of standing water and remember to wear insect repellent with Deet.