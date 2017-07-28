× Lawmakers adjourn 3rd day of school funding special session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois legislators have adjourned the third day of a special session without wading into a school funding fight.

The House and Senate met briefly Friday. Dozens of lawmakers were absent. The Legislature won’t convene until Monday when Democratic Senate President John Cullerton says he’ll send Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner a plan that overhauls how Illinois funds schools. It’s needed for schools to get money this year.

However, Rauner objects to the plan and will use his amendatory veto power to revise and send it back to lawmakers. It’s unclear if there are enough votes for an override.

Rauner says he’s asked key GOP lawmakers to negotiate with Democrats. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says wants Rauner to sign the bill, but two House Democrats will keep working with Republicans.