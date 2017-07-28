× Lou Brock announces he’s cancer free

ST. LOUIS – Hall of Famer Lou Brock received wonderful news from doctors at Mercy Hospital on Friday. Three months after being diagnosed with blood cancer, the Cardinals legend announced he’s cancer free.

Brock was diagnosed in April with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer formed by malignant plasma cells. These cells are found in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system.

Brock and his wife, Jackie, were optimistic about his chances, though. In a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Brock said doctors watched as the cancer receded over the course of treatment.

The Brocks released the following statement late Friday afternoon:

“To God be the glory! Today I received the greatest news ever. My doctor informed me that I am cancer free. The battle against Cancer is not easy. However I remained hopeful. I would like to thank my family, friends and fans for all their prayers and support during the battle. With the power of Almighty God all things are possible!”

People diagnosed with the cancer typically survive for four to five years with treatment.

The American Cancer Society says that, “In multiple myeloma, the overgrowth of plasma cells in the bone marrow can crowd out normal blood-forming cells, leading to low blood counts. This can cause anemia – a shortage of red blood cells. People with anemia become pale, weak, and fatigued. Multiple myeloma can also cause the level of platelets in the blood to become low (called thrombocytopenia). This can lead to increased bleeding and bruising. Another condition that can develop is leukopenia – a shortage of normal white blood cells. This can lead to problems fighting infections.”

Brock joined the Cardinals in the summer of 1964 after an infamous trade with the Chicago Cubs. He retired in 1979 and went into the Hall of Fame in 1985.