Mamma Mia! this weekend at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ After 15 years on the road, the national touring production of Mammia Mia! will play its final performances at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Mamma Mia! Is one of the most successful musicals of all time, the eighth longest running show in broadway history and one of only five musicals to have run for more than ten years on broadway. Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide in 50 productions in 16 languages.

Betsy Padamonsky, who plays Donna, talks about the final run.

Mamma Mia!

July 28 through July 30

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

For tickets go to www.metrotix.com or call Metrotix at 314.534.1111. You can also visit the Fox box office.