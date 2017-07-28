× Men charged in federal sting accused in shooting cases

CHICAGO (AP) _ Two Chicago men arrested in a 2013 federal sting operation are now accused of participating in separate shootings while free on bond.

The Chicago Tribune reports 27-year-old Dante Jeffries and 24-year-old Jayvon Byrd were among dozens approached by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives informants. The two allegedly agreed to a plan to use guns to rob a drug house in conversations secretly recorded by an informant. The two were released on bond after being charged in federal court.

Byrd is now charged with the July 6 fatal shooting in suburban Sauk Village.

Jeffries is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the July 21 shooting of a Chicago police officer after a store robbery. He is one of three people charged in the shooting.

Attorneys representing Jeffries and Byrd declined to comment. A spokesman for the ATF also declined to comment.

