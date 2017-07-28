National Urban League Conference continues in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The National Urban League Conference continues Friday at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. The focus of this morning's session is Ferguson; From Anger to Action.

Reverend Al Sharpton was one of the notable speakers at the convention Thursday. He drew a large crowd as he spoke about the role St. Louis plays in the fight for civil rights.

Convention organizers say holding the conference in St. Louis highlights the challenges African-Americans still face. It also showcases the work being done to level the playing field.