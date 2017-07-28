Pop culture maven Bevy Smith moderates seminar at National Urban League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Pop culture commentator Bevy Smith has appeared in print, radio, and television, but this week she’s leading a conversation for the National Urban League Conference in downtown St. Louis.

She's there for others trying to find their passion and live their best life. Her discovery began after quitting her job as a fashion advertising executive.

Smith determined she wanted freedom and flexibility and brand herself as a premier pop culture resource. This fall, she brings her brand of insider talk to "Page Six TV,” modeled after the New York Post’s ‘Page Six’ gossip column. The show premieres September 18 on Fox 2 News.

She said the Page Six contributors, including St. Louis-native Carlos Greer, are present or have been present at locations where the story evolves.

This is a dream opportunity for Smith, who also provides commentary on her Sirius/XM Radio show Bevelations. She discovered what she wanted most was flexibility and freedom, so the Urban League panel she moderated offered an overview: “The Middle: Turn Your Hustle Into A Strategy.”