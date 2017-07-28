Robbie Montgomery, Rep. Lacy Clay honored at Urban League Conference black-tie gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Downtown bars and restaurants are seeing plenty of foot traffic, as it is another busy night on the streets of St. Louis.

Inside America’s Center, a large gala for the National Urban League Conference. The black-tie event is one of the highlights of the national conference. It's an upscale, elegant affair with a purpose – to honor people from across the country who have achieved remarkable success and who are serving the community in positive ways.

Two prominent St. Louisans were honored by the Urban League: Congressman Lacy Clay and entrepreneur Robbie Montgomery.

Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt were scheduled to attend the gala. However, due to the healthcare vote in Washington D.C., they could not appear in person. Both issued video statements to the conference.