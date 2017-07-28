Fatal accident in north St. Louis County; possible police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police confirm that there is a fatal accident at 11:40am near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and Netherton Drive. The accident possibly involved a police pursuit.

There is a large police presence at the scene. St. Louis County Police have investigators from the Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Reconstruction Unit at the crash. The area is located in unincorporated St. Louis County. But, there are police vehicles from other area departments at the intersection.

Witness Ernest Butler says he saw a black Dodge car speeding down the road. That vehicle hit a maroon car, knocking it into the grass.

Butler says he ran over to the accident scene to help. He noticed that a police officer had his gun drawn. The officer told one of the occupants of a vehicle to get out of the car. That person told the officer his legs were broken. Butler says that one of the people in the back of the car is dead.

Police can also be seen checking a black vehicle in the woods from SkyFOX helicopter.

The extent of the injuries in this accident is not known at this time. Police have covered the maroon vehicle with a sheet. That is typically a bad sign.

Images from SkyFOX Helicopter: