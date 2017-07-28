Southwest Airlines adding daily flights from St. Louis to Cancun

This October 6, 2016 photo shows a Southwest Airlines jet on the Tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in St. Paul, Minnesota. / AFP / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is adding more flights from St. Louis to Cancun, Mexico. The airline originally announced once- a- week flights starting in November.

Starting next March they’ll begin daily flights to Cancun. Frontier Airlines already offers daily flights from Lambert to Cancun.