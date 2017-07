Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Today, about one in five school aged children are considered obese. It's a rising trend.

Jill and DJ are trying to fight by bringing fun to nutrition. They joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to discuss the Jump with Jill and Camp F.R.E.S.H. event July 28 at Fontbonne University.

Jump With Jill

Camp F.R.E.S.H.

7pm - 8pm Today

Fontbonne University ~ Lewis Room

6800 Wydown Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

The event is free and open to the public.