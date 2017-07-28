Tim Meadows to perform at Funny Bone in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ You know him as The Ladies Man, among other other characters on Saturday Night Live! He was in Mean Girls and he's Principal Glasscott on the popular ABC series, The Goldbers. Now Tim Meadows is criss-crossing the country with his stand up comedy.

He'll be on stage this weekend at the Westport Funny Bone!

He stopped by FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on his show.

Funny Bone Comedy Club

614 West Port Plaza

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Tomorrow night at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: stlouisfunnybone.com