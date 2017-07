Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Municipalities throughout the St. Louis area are breaking participation records for a warrant amnesty program, giving people a chance to wipe their slate clean.

More than 60 municipalities in the area said they’ll honor the program, which has proven life-changing for many people and families.

The warrant amnesty program is for anyone facing arrest due to unpaid traffic tickets or other misdemeanors and now child support. For many it means a new start at life, because an unpaid ticket can have a spiral out of control quickly.