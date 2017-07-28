Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30, 2017

Tiger Day Festival

Date: Saturday, July 29 Venue: Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Sainte Genevieve County, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Tickets: $10 at the door

Come celebrate International Tiger Day with the big cats at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary! Enjoy a fun-filled day of tigers (and a lion), music, food and so much more! 100% of the proceeds go back to the sanctuary to care for the animals.

http://crownridgetigers.com/

Jurassic Quest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: St. Charles Convention Center

Saturday: 9:00am-8:00pm, Sunday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Tickets: Children ages 2-12: $18.00 (VIP $29.00), Ages 13-64: $16.00

A Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. More than 80 ultra-realistic, life-size, animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can interact with! There are huge T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the “Dino Bounce” area, crafts and more.

https://www.jurassicquest.com/st-charles.html

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30 Venue: Busch Stadium

Saturday: 6:15p, Sunday: 1:15pm

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2017-07

Gateway Jazz Festival

Date: Saturday, July 29 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 1:00pm-11:00pm General Admission: $75.00

Join Smooth Jazz Enthusiasts from all over the country for a day featuring Najee, Maysa, Pieces of a Dream, Nick Colionne, Steve Cole, Chieli Minucci, and more. Held rain or shine.

http://www.gatewayjazzfest.com

Faust Historical Village Open House

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30 Venue: St. Louis County Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 1:00pm-5:00pm Admission: Free

Faust Park is home to many local structures rescued from destruction by real estate development. This weekend, visitors to Faust Historic Village may tour the 1850s Conway house with its period herb garden and outdoor kitchen, the circa 1848 Metz log home, and the 1880s Hoch House. All homes will be staffed with docents in period dress.

http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ParkPages/Faust/HistoricVillage

The Muny: A Chorus Line

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats to $95.00

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Linehas been called “the greatest musical – ever.”

https://muny.org/a-chorus-line/

Mamma Mia!

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00pm, 7:30pm; Sunday 1:00pm, 6:30pm

Tickets: $39.00-$115.00

MAMMA MIA! celebrates its Farewell Tour with a final stop in St. Louis. The Fabulous Fox Theatre has presented MAMMA MIA! more than any other city in the country and is honored to host MAMMA MIA‘s last tour performance after 15 years on the road.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/mamma-mia-farewell

Midwest Belgian Beer Fest

Date: Saturday, July 29 Venue: Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall, Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, MO

Time: 1:00pm-5:00pm Tickets: $75.00

Perennial Artisan Ales has invited 60 of their favorite and closest brewery friends for a celebration of good beer and good times. Proceeds from the fest benefit St. Louis Public Radio.

http://www.perennialbeer.com/events/20170729/6th-annual-midwest-belgian-beer-fest-st.-louis/

National Urban League Community Day

Date: Saturday, July 29 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 10:30am-5:00pm Admission: Free

The National Urban League Conference offers this family-focused Community Day, when the Expo Hall is filled with informative exhibits focused on health and education, back-to-school giveaways, and family-friendly entertainment and interactive displays.

http://conference.iamempowered.com/saint-louis-2017/community-day-family-expo

County Fairs

Missouri:

St. Charles County Fair - Wentzville, MO

Saturday: 8:00am-Midnight (Sunday) Admission: Adults: $20.00, Kids 6-12: $5.00, 5 & under Free

Demolition Derby and band Trixie Delight on Saturday night

http://stcharlescofair.org/schedule/

Gasconade County Fair – Owensville, MO

Saturday: 8:00am-10:00pm Tickets: $30.00 (5 and younger Free)

Martina McBride headlines!

http://www.gasconadecountyfair.com/sat_sch.php#

Pike County Fair - Bowling Green, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-Midnight (Sunday) Admission: Adults $20, Children age 4-12 $15

Country music legend, Neal McCoy, is the headline entertainer

https://pikecountyfair.org/daily-schedule/

Illinois:

Monroe County Fair -Waterloo, IL

Saturday, July 29 Time: 9:30am-Midnight (Sunday), Admission:$15.00 after 2pm

ITPA & Truck & Tractor Pull

Sunday, July 30 is Monroe County Bicentennial Day

Free Admission – Time : 11:00am-9:00pm

http://monroecounty-fair.org/

Madison County Fair -Highland, IL

Saturday: 8:00am-11:30pm, Sunday: 8:00am-7:00pm

Parking: $5

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day and Sunday is Family Fun Day

http://www.madcofair.com/Pages/2012MadisonCountyFair.aspx