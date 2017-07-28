× Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce Back to School Family Fair

(KTVI) Dardenne, Prairie- This Saturday, July 29 Morning Star Church in Dardenne Prairie will be hosting their School Family Fair.

Over 9,000 free school supplies, free bike helmets donated by Mercy Kids, and drawstring backpacks will be donated during the the fair. Characters like Princess Ariel, Spider-Man, and Ruffy from the River City Rascals will be onsite to take pictures, along with Wentzville Fire Protection District and St. Charles County Ambulance District.

This is free event will house over 55 vendors that include local business and community organizations. WSCC Chamber main objective is to Impact the Community.

Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce Back to School Family Fair

Saturday, July 29

8 a.m. – Noon

Morning Star Church

1600 Feise Rd., Dardenne Prairie MO 63385

Free Event



