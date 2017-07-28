× Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Soulard explosion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the deadly tank explosion in Soulard. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the family of Tonya Gonzales is suing the Loy-Lange Box Company and five other companies.

Gonzales was among four people killed when a 2,000 pound tank exploded at Loy-Lange. It landed blocks away inside the Faultless Healthcare Linens building.

The families of two other victims have already filed lawsuits.