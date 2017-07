Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK - Fabick Cat is celebrating its 100th anniversary by donating $100,000 to 6 local non profit organizations.

The company gave checks to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the St. Louis Police Foundation, the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society, the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis, Wings of Hope, and Segs4Vets.

Fabick Cat is a family owned business and rents, sells and services Caterpillar equipment, engines and generators.