Fatal shooting Friday night in Ferguson

Ferguson, Mo. – Ferguson detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night.

Police say around 10pm they received a call about several masked suspects in the area of 22 Arbor Village. When police arrived they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).