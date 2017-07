Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES – Are you looking for a fun and educational event that the whole family can enjoy? Jurassic Quest is at the St. Charles Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. Johnel Acosta, a Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Trainer, shows off a baby Triceratops and talks about the indoor and outdoor activities happening this weekend.

For more information visit: www.jurassicquest.com