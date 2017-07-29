× Man shot, wounded by police in Kansas City suburb

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) _ Police in a Kansas City suburb say officers shot and wounded an armed man during a confrontation.

Lee’s Summit police say officers had responded to a report late Friday of a man threatening to harm himself when the man fired a gunshot through an apartment door before he emerged and approached police.

Police say the man refused officers’ demands to drop his weapon and was shot with less-lethal rounds. But investigators say the man continued to approach officers and was shot.

Police on Saturday listed his hospital condition as serious but stable. His name was not released.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation.