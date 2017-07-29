St. Louis man charged with murder after deadly crash

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A St. Louis man is jailed on $250,000 cash bond after being accused of causing a fatal crash that authorities say happened when he was speeding away from an officer.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged 19-year-old Demetric Loyd with one count each of second-degree murder and of resisting arrest, detention or being stopped by fleeing.



Authorities allege in court filings that Loyd sped away from a Florissant police officer Friday when the officer tried to pull him over for excessive speeds.

Authorities say the officer backed off the pursuit because of other traffic, but Loyd was traveling at an estimated 90 mph when he crashed into another vehicle, killing that car’s passenger, 20-year-old D’wayne Watson of Florissant.

Online court records don’t show whether Loyd has an attorney.

