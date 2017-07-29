× Workers repairing water main break in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – Workers are on the scene of a water main break at South Kirkwood Road and Rosehillin Kirkwood. The Kirkwood Police Department is advising motorist to be cautious while driving in the area.

The police department had earlier reported that South Kirkwood Road between Big Bend and Woodbine had been closed due to a major water main break. However, Kirkwood Road has not been closed and all lanes are open to traffic.

City work crews are on the scene of the water main break working to repair the main.