Alderman calls for changes in horse carriage rides, following incident on St. Louis Riverfront

ST. LOUIS – A carriage ride gone wrong now has a St. Louis alderman calling for changes on rides on the St. Louis Riverfront.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro is also is on the Board for Public Safety in St. Louis.

Fox 2 spoke with Vaccaro and he says incidents like this should never happen on the St. Louis Riverfront and the time to change regulations are long overdue.

In video of the incident, you can hear witness yelling as she witnessed a woman and a child jump for their lives.

Moments before the incident, a witness recalled seeing the horse`s handler trying to calm it down as the family was getting off the carriage ride.

That`s when the horse got irate and sped away.

The woman and the little girl walked away shaken, with bruises and scrapes on their knees and hands.

Alderman Vaccaro says it’s time for the City of St. Louis to regulate horse carriage rides. Currently handlers are only required to not have the horses out on extremely hot days.

