Argument leads to fatal shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – A St. Clair Missouri man is dead after a shooting overnight near Washington Missouri. The Franklin County Sheriff reports the 26-year-old man was shot after an argument with several people at the Julie Ann Apartments off of Highway A.

Deputies say the man confronted a man smoking outside the apartment, then walked into the apartment and started arguing with the occupants.

The residents told deputies they did not know the man who entered the apartment uninvited and the shot was fired after the fight became physical.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 20-year-old tenant was taken by deputies to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.