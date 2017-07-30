ST. LOUIS — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the guys discuss the new White House Press Secretary's comments, President Trump's comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the failure by Republicans to Repeal Obamacare. They will also take a look at the health care costs of Transgender Medical Treatments versus the cost the military pays for Viagara. You can also check out the show on podcast.
Hancock and Kelley – Trouble at the White House and Obamacare
-
Hancock & Kelley: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Greitens, Repeal of the Affordable Care Act
-
Hancock & Kelley: President Trump’s first 100 days, debate over free speech
-
Hancock & Kelley: Healthcare vote, Stephen Colbert comments, Missouri gun laws
-
Hancock & Kelley: Lyda Krewson, Sam Dotson, and 100 days of President Trump
-
Hancock & Kelley: Comey testimony, Confederate monument removal, MO special legislative session
-
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump Tweet barrage, health care, Democrats look to unseat Wagner
-
Hancock and Kelley: Trump’s NYT Interview, St. Louis Police Survey, Battles for MO & IL Governors
-
Paul Ryan can’t promise Obamacare tax cuts
-
Will Obamacare really fail?
-
Hancock & Kelley: Syria missile strike & future of St. Louis City/County
-
-
What happens if Congress doesn’t repeal Obamacare?
-
32 million more people would be uninsured under new Senate Obamacare repeal bill
-
Hancock & Kelley: President Trump’s first overseas trip; Manchester bombing