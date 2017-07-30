Hancock and Kelley – Trouble at the White House and Obamacare

Posted 9:00 am, July 30, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the guys discuss the new White House Press Secretary's comments, President Trump's comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the failure by Republicans to Repeal Obamacare.  They will also take a look at the health care costs of Transgender Medical Treatments versus the cost the military pays for Viagara.  You can also check out the show on podcast.