Kankakee River drowning victim identified

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ A woman who fell from a watercraft on the Kankakee River in Wilmington and drowned has been identified. .

The Will County Coroner’s Office says that the woman was 35-year-old Elizabeth Larson of Normal. Preliminary findings of an autopsy reveal that she drowned.

WLS-TV (http://abc7.ws/2vczZoo ) reports that the Illinois Department of Natural resources says Larson was on a watercraft on Saturday afternoon when she fell into the water. The death occurred at the Wilmington Dam _ the same spot here two children drowned over Memorial Day weekend in 2016.