Police search for missing 6-year-old in O'Fallon, MO

Update: She has been found safe.

O’Fallon, MO – Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl in the 500 block of St John in the Forest Park Subdivision.

She is described as 3 & ½ feet tall, with dirty blonde shoulder length hair. She is wearing a light colored t-shirt and black Capri style pants.

If you have any information please call 911.