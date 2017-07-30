Tax Free Weekend at the St. Louis Premium Outlets

Posted 10:12 am, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10AM, July 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to start getting the kids ready to go back to school! Tax Free Weekend, August 4th-6th, is a perfect time to do your shopping. The St. Louis Premium Outlets have some great back to school deals to take advantage of.  For more information visit: www.premiumoutlets.com