Alderman calls for more restrictions after carriage ride accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ There are new calls this morning for more restrictions on horse carriage rides in downtown St. Louis.

It comes after an accident caught on camera this weekend.

A woman and little girl jumped off the ride on Saturday when the horse got loose, running until it hit a car and came to a stop. The two passengers walked away shaken, with some bruises and a swollen ankle.

Alderman Joe Vacarro is calling for more restrictions on horse carriage rides. The ride company owner, teddy Randazzo. says the incident happened after the horse was stung by a bee.

The carriage driver, Christine Ellis, says the horse's bridle came loose after the bee sting. She asked the four rides to get out while she fixed it.

Two of them did but two were still on when the horse took off.