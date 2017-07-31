Arch Grants hits milestone of helping over 100 startups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Arch Grants is celebrating a major milestone. The local non-profit has been helping entrepreneurs achieve phenomenal success with their businesses based in St. Louis for the last 5 years. During that time, more than 100 startups have competed and each have secured $50,000 grants and resources to take the businesses to the next level. Eighty-four percent of them are still operating in the Gateway City helping to boost the economy.

For more information about Arch Grants call (314) 272-4857.