Cardinal Dolan pays a visit to St. Louis and Steak ‘n Shake

ST. LOUIS – A major Roman Catholic Church leader is back in his home town of St. Louis. Cardinal Timothy Dolan was born in St. Louis and is now the Cardinal in New York City. He taped his weekly radio show on the Catholic Channel at the Steak ‘n Shake in Maplewood. Cardinal Dolan said, “When I was kid whenever my mom and dad said let’s go out to dinner they said we could go wherever you want we’d to go Steak ‘n Shake. Folks who work at the restaurant said the Cardinal enjoys the food. Kelle Carpenter is a waitress, “He loves Steak ‘n Shake, loves it.”

Dolan’s love of the fast food franchise is nothing new. About twenty years ago I interviewed Timothy Dolan when he was rector at a Catholic seminary in Rome. We talked about Pope John Paul II's upcoming trip to St. Louis then. He said he’d do the interview with me as long as I brought him some burgers from Steak N Shake.

People close to the Cardinal told me when he’s in St. Louis and gets the chance he stops by the Maplewood restaurant which spruced up the place for the Monday visit.

I asked Cardinal Dolan about his thoughts on the current Presidential administration. He was very diplomatic. Cardinal Dolan said, “Let’s just say I was honored to do the prayer at President Trump’s inauguration and let’s just say I’m still praying(laughs).

His eminence is also here because this week the Knights of Columbus convention takes place in St. Louis.