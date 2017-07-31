× Cardinals Quiet as Trade Deadline Passes

In what was anticipated to be a busy day of dealing for the St. Louis Cardinals, July 31st was a snoozer! The MLB trade deadline came and passed for the Cardinals with no deals getting done. Lance Lynn, a free agent to be at the end of the season, was thought to be a target for several competing teams in baseball. Instead, the Cardinals will keep Lynn, the innings eating pitcher and hopefully negotiate a new contract with the big right hander. The glut of outfielders on the Cardinals squad also looked like another area of possible trades, but again, nothing materialized.

The Cardinals have 57 games remaining in the regular season and stand four an a half game back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division. After a day off on Monday. the Redbirds start an eight game road trip on Tuesday, August 1st in Milwaukee. The Cards will play the Brewers, Reds and Royals on this trip.