Endangered advisory called off after missing teen found

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled an ‘endangered person advisory’ after a missing teenager was found safe.

Authorities sent the advisory out on July 27 after 16-year-old Tamia Jones left her home in the 10300 block of Edgefield in the middle of the night.

Jones was located Monday, July 31 just after 3:10 p.m.