Illinois school funding talks break down, showdown likely

Republican Rep. Jason Barickman on Monday ripped Democrats for what he called a ``charade.'' The comments came minutes after Democratic Sen. Andy Manar said he believed legislators were making progress toward a deal to ensure schools get state funds.
Instead, the Democrat-controlled Legislature appears headed to another showdown with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Rauner gave Democrats a Monday deadline to send him a funding bill they approved in May so he could use his veto power to strip some money for Chicago Public Schools. To overrule Rauner, a three-fifths majority is needed. If that attempted fails, the bill dies.
Democrats warned that would put funding for all of Illinois' roughly 850 districts at risk.
A new formula is required as part of the budget that legislators approved earlier this month. Without a new calculation, schools won't get paid. The first payment to schools is due Aug. 10.
Many districts are concerned about how long schools can stay open without state money.