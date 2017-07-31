Illinois school funding talks break down, showdown likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.

Republican Rep. Jason Barickman on Monday ripped Democrats for what he called a ``charade.'' The comments came minutes after Democratic Sen. Andy Manar said he believed legislators were making progress toward a deal to ensure schools get state funds.

Instead, the Democrat-controlled Legislature appears headed to another showdown with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rauner gave Democrats a Monday deadline to send him a funding bill they approved in May so he could use his veto power to strip some money for Chicago Public Schools. To overrule Rauner, a three-fifths majority is needed. If that attempted fails, the bill dies.

Democrats warned that would put funding for all of Illinois' roughly 850 districts at risk.

A new formula is required as part of the budget that legislators approved earlier this month. Without a new calculation, schools won't get paid. The first payment to schools is due Aug. 10.

Many districts are concerned about how long schools can stay open without state money.