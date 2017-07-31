Man stabbed in the throat at Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati, Ohio (WCPO) — A man was stabbed in the throat at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Eric Franz.

The man was stabbed during an altercation involving two other men at about 4 p.m., according to Communications Director Michelle Curley. The two men left the zoo after the stabbing, Curley said.

Franz said the man has serious injuries, but they are not life threatening. The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police don’t have a suspect description at this time.

Luke Rhynolds was visiting the zoo Saturday; he said he saw “a lot of blood” and heard people screaming.

Officials taped off a “very limited area” near the gift shop and the train station, Franz said.

Franz said police have several descriptions of the suspect, and they are working on getting a solid description.

“Right now there are too many … they are interviewing all the witnesses. It’s going to take a brief period to get a good, accurate description,” Franz said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call police.

Franz said the zoo did not close, and there was no danger to the public. There was no sort of evacuation.