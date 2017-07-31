Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sarge the Schnauzer is our pet of the week from the Metro East Humane Society.

This scruffy-haired cuddlebug is just a year old, so he still's very much a puppy and energetic. Sarge loves going on walks, so he would do very well in a home with active people.

He's potty-trained and knows basic obedience commands.

Sarge loves sitting/laying on laps and will never your side.

If you are interested in learning more about Sarge, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!