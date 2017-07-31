Pet of the Week – Sarge

Posted 12:23 pm, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:12PM, July 31, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Sarge the Schnauzer is our pet of the week from the Metro East Humane Society.

This scruffy-haired cuddlebug is just a year old, so he still's very much a puppy and energetic. Sarge loves going on walks, so he would do very well in a home with active people.

He's potty-trained and knows basic obedience commands.

Sarge loves sitting/laying on laps and will never your side.

If you are interested in learning more about Sarge, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

