This scruffy-haired cuddlebug is just a year old, so he still's very much a puppy and energetic. Sarge loves going on walks, so he would do very well in a home with active people.
He's potty-trained and knows basic obedience commands.
Sarge loves sitting/laying on laps and will never your side.
If you are interested in learning more about Sarge, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
