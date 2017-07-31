The longest running touring music festival in North America returned to St. Louis. Thousands of music fans braved the heat as Van’s Warped Tour loaded more than 50 bands into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 26.
PICTURES: Van’s Warped Tour 2017
