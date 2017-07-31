× Springfield police investigate deaths of 2 found in home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in southwestern Missouri’s Greene County are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home.

KOLR-TV reports that investigators say deputies responding to a possible disturbance found the bodies shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The identities of the two people were not immediately released.

There was no word as of Monday about any arrests or suspects.

Information from: KOLR-TV