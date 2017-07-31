St. Louis County municipalities debate over Prop P funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _Plans by some St. Louis County municipalities on how to spend funds from Prop P draws a warning from County Executive Steve Stenger. It was billed as a police and public safety tax, designed to help hire new officers and give current officers a pay raise.

But Chesterfield Mayor, Bob Nations, tell our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the definition of a "police and public safety tax" includes using the funds for things such as road repairs, snow removal and even local tax reduction.

Stenger`s office warns, misuse of the money could be construed as official misconduct.