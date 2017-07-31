St. Louis History Hall of Fame induction at Missouri History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - No upset stomachs at St. Louis' Tums Factory this week. The factory and 49 other people, places and things are about to receive a big honor!

Ron 'Johnny Rabbitt' Elz, of KMOX, gives us a preview of the first St. Louis History Hall of Fame induction.

The event is free and no reservations are needed.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with live music by Dan Stevens of the Ozark Theatre. Rare images of the inductees will be shown on the theatre screen with commentary by Rabbitt. Historian Chris Naffziger will have a presentation regarding a famous St. Louis family, and, there`ll be a panel discussion with: Tom Dunn of Gateway Riverboat Cruises, Robert Vogel, Director of Business & Relationship Development of Ittner Architects, Frank Trampe of the National Building Arts Foundation, and photographer and humanist Suzy Gorman.

Inductees include civic leaders, businesses, entertainment, sports figures, products, writers, builders, musicians, and noted places. Attendees will get a ballot to help decide the next 50 inductees into 'The St. Louis History Hall of Fame.'

The initial group was chosen by a committee of St. Louis historians.

For a ballot to help select the next honorees send your name, address, city, phone number and e-mail address to Johnny Rabbitt KMOX 1220 Olive St. St. Louis MO 63103.

Voting is confidential.

Missouri History Museum

Lee Auditorium

Tuesday, August 1st

10:30 a.m. to Noon