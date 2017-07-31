STLMoms- Selecting the correct backpack for school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Like it or not kids, school is back in session in a matter of weeks. This means you have to get your school supplies, right?

Tax-free weekend is this weekend, so shoppers will be out in full force! One of the most important items you'll get is your backpack. But are you getting the right one for your child?

Dr. Alex Vidan, from Vidan Family Chiropractic, tells us what we need to know.

The weight of the world in their backpacks:

· Preliminary results of studies being conducted in France show that the longer a child wears a backpack, the longer it takes for a curvature or deformity of the spine to be corrected.

· Make sure your child's backpack weighs no more than 5 to 10 percent of his or her body weight. A heavier backpack will cause your child to bend forward in an attempt to support the weight on his or her back, rather than on the shoulders, by the straps.

Points to cover:

Urge your child to wear both shoulder straps. Lugging the backpack around by one strap can cause the disproportionate shift of weight to one side, leading to neck and muscle spasms, as well as low-back pain.

The shoulder straps should be adjustable and padded so the backpack can be fitted to your child's body. Straps that are too loose can cause the backpack to dangle uncomfortably and cause spinal misalignment and pain.

The backpack should never hang more than four inches below the waistline. A backpack that hangs too low increases the weight on the shoulders, causing your child to lean forward when walking.

Bigger is not necessarily better. The more room there is in a backpack, the more your child will carry-and the heavier the backpack will be.

