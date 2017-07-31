Timothy Cardinal Dolan homecoming broadcast on Sirius XM Radio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis native will be in town Monday, July 31, one day before the Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, of New York, will take part in the events this week in St. Louis.

He's hosting a special radio broadcast on the Catholic channel on Sirius XM Radio.

The homecoming show will feature guests from the Immaculate Conception parish, where he was baptized. It will definitely have a St. Louis flavor.

Dolan will be broadcasting from his favorite restaurant -- Steak 'n Shake!