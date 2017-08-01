Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco..WEDNESDAY…AUGUST 2, 2017:

Not a lot of change in the pattern today…warm and a little humid…maybe a spot…tough to find thundershower…Thursday offering the best shot but still limited storms with a strong cold front…lets call it a cold front…even cooler weather for this upcoming weekend than the past weekend…the northwest flow opening up big time….Friday and the weekend cooler than last weekend…Friday will be windy and in the 70’s…how about a 58 at night going into Saturday morning