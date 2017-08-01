× Firefighters battling massive fire at canning facility in Arnold

ARNOLD, MO – The fire broke out Tuesday night at the Metal Container Corporation in Arnold Missouri.

The facility manufactures cans for AB InBev and is located on 42 Can Lane in Arnold Missouri.

The blaze has grown to a 5-alarm call with fighters coming from the Rock Community Fire Protection District, Mehlville Fire Protection District, High Ridge Fire Protection District and Festus Fire Department.

An official from the Rock Community Fire Protect District tell Fox 2 that fire is located in 3 separate areas within the plant.

As of now no injuries have been reported from the fire.

