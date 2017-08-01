× Missouri attorney general fights Backpage.com lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is fighting a lawsuit seeking to block him from investigating Backpage.com.

Hawley filed a motion Tuesday against Backpage, arguing its lawsuit is frivolous and should be tossed out.

Hawley launched an investigation of the company this year and in May issued civil investigative demands seeking documents from Backpage, which hasn’t yet complied.

In response, Backpage.com sued Hawley. The company has said it doesn’t have control over sex-related ads and has immunity from potential lawsuits over those ads.

But The Washington Post has reported that documents reportedly show Backpage has been involved in creating or developing third-party content on its site. Hawley said evidence uncovered by his office supports that.

An attorney for Backpage didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Tuesday.