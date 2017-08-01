Opening statements planned in ex-officer’s murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.

Opening statements are planned Tuesday for 36-year-old Jason Stockley. He's charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Charges were filed last year after then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence.

The bench trial is expected to last two weeks.

Smith was shot following a police chase during a drug investigation. A key issue is a gun found in Smith's car. Police say Stockley's DNA _ but not Smith's _ was on the gun, and Smith's supporters have accused Stockley of planting the weapon.