× Pentagon may turn Russian airline’s 747s into Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Air Force is talking to Boeing about buying two jumbo jets that were ordered but never delivered to a now-defunct Russian airline.

The talks come as the Air Force looks for ways to lower the cost of new Air Force One presidential planes.

The Air Force and Boeing confirmed Tuesday that they are working on a deal involving Boeing 747s but declined to disclose further details.

Two people close to the matter said that the discussions are centered on planes that were ordered by a Russian carrier. They spoke anonymously because the deal is not final and has not been publicly announced.

President Donald Trump has complained about the high cost of new presidential planes, even threatening at one point to cancel the order.