× Rauner strips money for Chicago schools from education funding bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stripped millions for Chicago schools from education funding bill, risking money for all districts.

Democrats on Monday sent to Rauner a school funding overhaul they passed in May but held on to over concerns the governor would veto the plan.

Rauner has called the money for Chicago a “bailout” and promised to strip it. He accused Democrats of holding students hostage and threatening the ability of schools to open in a few weeks.

If Rauner makes changes and legislators can’t muster enough votes to approve or override them, the legislation dies.

Man districts are concerned schools won’t be able to remain open into fall without state money.