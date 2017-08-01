The right pillow can make the difference in getting a good night’s sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back-to-school means more than buying school supplies, lunch boxes, and backpacks. It’s also time to get children adjusted to school hours after the long summer break. By now, we all know the value of a good night's sleep. And for kids, it can mean all the difference when it comes to school performance. Mark Mueller, owner of Mueller Furniture, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about products that can best help us get proper rest.

Mueller Furniture

1004 E Main St, Belleville, IL 62220

618-233-0067

9 Fountain Grass Dr, Lake St Louis, MO 63367

636-234-3361