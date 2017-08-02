× 2 people found in Springfield home died of gunshot wounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Greene County authorities say two people whose bodies were found in a Springfield home died of gunshot wounds.

The bodies of 66-year-old Robert O’Block and 27-year-old Tiffany Fleming were found Sunday at a Springfield home. The two were in a romantic relationship.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a news release Wednesday that an investigation into what led to the shootings and who fired the shots is continuing.

He says investigators found no signs of forced entry at the home and authorities were not looking for any suspects.

Arnott said deputies went to O’Block’s home several times in the past but those calls did not involve Fleming.